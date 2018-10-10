Angola and United Arab Emirates Strengthen Cooperation in Defense

Luanda — Issues related to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defense field are being addressed between Angola and the United Arab Emirates.

The Minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, has been in the United Arab Emirates since Monday, as part of a two-day official visit for this purpose.

Salviano de Jesus Sequeira heads a delegation of general officers, superiors and officials from the Ministry of National Defense and the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), according to a note from his institution arrived in Angop.

In June 2015, Angola and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement for economic and technical cooperation and another that creates the joint commission between the two countries.

The countries cooperate in the areas of oil, gas, agriculture, among others.

Angola and the United Arab Emirates are members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).