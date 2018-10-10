9 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Africa: Reserve Bank Governor Attends Africa Summit 2018

Luanda — The Governor of the National Bank of Angola, José de Lima Massano, participated in the "Africa Means Business Summit" in London on the 7th and 8th of this month, organized by the Financial Times newspaper.

In the panel dedicated to Angola, José de Lima Massano addressed recent developments in the national economy, highlighting the most relevant advances in the implementation of the Macroeconomic Stabilization Program, with emphasis on the monetary and exchange rate policy and the organization and functioning of the financial system .

The governor mentioned the adoption of more effective banking monitoring rules, announcing the revaluation of the quality of assets of commercial banks that could lead to the consolidation of banks due to the need for capital adequacy.

Also present at the Africa Summit 2018 were the President of the Republic of Gabon, the President of the Republic and the Minister of Finance of Ghana, Minister of Public Administration of South Africa, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe, President of the Bank of America, Mo Ibrahim founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation and Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

