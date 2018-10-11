11 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Londiani Killer Bus Owner Arrested as Death Toll Rises to 56

Photo: Daily Nation
Accident scene where a bus that was traveling from Nairobi to Kisumu crashed at Fort Ternan on Londiani-Muhuroni Road, Kericho County.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police have arrested the owner of the bus involved in an accident that killed 56 people on the Londiani-Muhoroni Road, within Kericho County.

Bernard Ishindu Shitiabayi was arrested alongside Cleophas Shimanyula, alias Toto, the SACCO boss and are expected to be charged with operating outside the licensed hours.

Fifteen people are still receiving treatment at various hospitals and motorists have been reminded to drive carefully and observe traffic rules at all times.

The Home Boys bus was travelling from Nairobi to Kakamega and the Rift Valley Provincial traffic officer Zero Arome stated that no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Footage from the scene showed the faded red bus lying on its side, the seats and mangled bits of metal exposed with the torn-off roof lying at a distance.

President Uhuru Kenyatta called for an investigation into the tragedy.

Official statistics show that around 3,000 people die annually in road accidents in Kenya, but the World Health Organization estimates the figure could be as high as 12,000.

In December 2017, 36 people died in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry.

