Rwanda: Kagame Arrives in Armenia for La Francophonie Summit

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday arrived in Armenia where he will take part in the 17 Summit of La Francophonie, a bloc that brings together over 80 French-speaking countries.

The Summit has as key on agenda the election of the secretary-general of the multinational body, which is slated for Friday.

Among the contenders is Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo, who received unanimous backing from African nations during the last African Union Summit.

The other contender is Michaëlle Jean, a Canadian, who is also the incumbent.

This evening in Yerevan, President Kagame meets with Premier-designate of Québec François Legault following his endorsement of Louise Mushikiwabo, the candidate chosen unanimously by the African Union to be the next OIF Secretary General. #SommetEVN18 #Francophonie2018 pic.twitter.com/k7SvAFxmAK

-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) October 10, 2018

What you should know about La Francophonie

With the election of the next Secretary General of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) due tomorrow and Louise Mushikiwabo's chances of winning rising, there is growing interest in Rwanda in the body she is likely to head.

The Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie is a grouping of nations where French is a customary language indicated by a significant proportion of the population being French speakers. The countries are not necessary former colonies of France.

Suite à l'annonce de soutien du Québec à la candidature de @LMushikiwabo, et à la veille du #SommetEVN18, le Président Kagame et le Premier ministre élu du Québec, François Legault se sont rencontrés ce soir à #Erevan. #ElleAimeOIF #OIF #Rwanda #Quebec #Francophonie pic.twitter.com/dol8uRRPqN

-- LMFrancophonie (@LMFrancophonie) October 10, 2018

The organisation came into being in 1970 leveraging on a shared language, to promote the cultures of its members and the intensification of the cultural and technical cooperation between them, as well as the solidarity and achieve connection through dialogue.

Its mandate and areas of interest include promoting French language and cultural and linguistic diversity, promoting peace, democracy and human rights and supporting education, training, higher education and scientific research.

The organisation currently comprises of 84 member states and governments. Of the total members, 58 states and governments are full members, and twenty six are observers.

The organisation's activities are funded by member states contributions.

Out of the 84 member states comprising the organisation, 54 have voting rights with 30 being African countries.

OIF top organ, the Summit, which brings together Heads of State and Government of the member countries, reviews and discusses international politics, the world economy, French-speaking cooperation, human rights, education, culture and democracy.

The International Organisation of the Francophonie also has operating agencies to carry out its mandate, including Association of Francophone Universities, TV5Monde, the French-speaking international television, Senghor University of Alexandria, and the International Association of French-speaking Mayors.

Nous sommes 300 millions de francophones dans le monde. C'est officiel !

Une donnée issue du dernier rapport de l'Observatoire de la langue française lancé aujd'hui en marge du @SommetEVN18

> Plus de stat' sur la langue française ici : https://t.co/IxkEPdt5lo#SommetEVN18 pic.twitter.com/GS1SDl6a2c

-- La Francophonie (@OIFfrancophonie) October 9, 2018

TV5Monde, available in most member countries and has often been termed as one of the greatest achievements of the Francophonie.

The International Association of French-speaking Mayors is aimed at fostering urban development by establishing close cooperation in all areas of municipal activities.

Senghor University of Alexandria is a French-speaking university in the service of African development running as a private postgraduate institution that trains managers in areas that are a priority for development in Francophone Africa.