Four months after the widely reported abduction of Super Eagles Captain's father, Pa. John Michael Obi, the country's football family is again, thrown into confusion following the abduction of Lobi Stars player, Sunday Akleche, by gunmen on Tuesday in Aba.

Akleche was reportedly kidnapped along with his fiancé along Aba- Port Harcourt Expressway en-route the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) camp in Abia State. He was said to be on his way to drop his intended wife at the NYSC camp.

According to Owngoalnigeria.com, a member of the Akleche family broke the news of the incident yesterday. The family member said that the kidnappers have placed a N50million ransom on the player in one of the conversation they had with his family via the player's phone yesterday night.

Just like it happened last summer, while Mikel was on national duty with the Super Eagles in Russia, his father was abducted while on a trip from Jos to his home state, Anambra but the Police were able to track the hoodlums and Pa Obi was rescued without body injury but traumatised all through the 12 days in the kidnappers captivity.

The abducted Akleche was ever present for Lobi Stars who were crowned champions after the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was brought to an end with 14 matches left to go.

The Kaduna-born forward has not been allowed to talk to his family by the kidnappers.

Already the issue has been reported to security agencies in Abia State while search is on to rescue him from his abductors.