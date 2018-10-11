11 October 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kidnappers Demand N50 Million on Abducted Lobi Stars Player, Akleche

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Sunday Akleche.
By Femi Solaja

Four months after the widely reported abduction of Super Eagles Captain's father, Pa. John Michael Obi, the country's football family is again, thrown into confusion following the abduction of Lobi Stars player, Sunday Akleche, by gunmen on Tuesday in Aba.

Akleche was reportedly kidnapped along with his fiancé along Aba- Port Harcourt Expressway en-route the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) camp in Abia State. He was said to be on his way to drop his intended wife at the NYSC camp.

According to Owngoalnigeria.com, a member of the Akleche family broke the news of the incident yesterday. The family member said that the kidnappers have placed a N50million ransom on the player in one of the conversation they had with his family via the player's phone yesterday night.

Just like it happened last summer, while Mikel was on national duty with the Super Eagles in Russia, his father was abducted while on a trip from Jos to his home state, Anambra but the Police were able to track the hoodlums and Pa Obi was rescued without body injury but traumatised all through the 12 days in the kidnappers captivity.

The abducted Akleche was ever present for Lobi Stars who were crowned champions after the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was brought to an end with 14 matches left to go.

The Kaduna-born forward has not been allowed to talk to his family by the kidnappers.

Already the issue has been reported to security agencies in Abia State while search is on to rescue him from his abductors.

Nigeria

Over 200 Aides to Akwa Ibom Govt Set to Quit

There are strong indications that most of the aides to Governor Udom Emmanuel-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.