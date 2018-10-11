Kenya: Five Things to Know About Harambee Stars Hunk Ismael Gonzalez

As Kenya played Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Moi Day in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, one player caught the attention of Kenyan girls.

Ismael Said Athuman Gonzalez,23, became the subject of discussion in online groups with smitten female admirers seeking to know more about him.

Gonzalez has played for Kenya nine times, first time being in May 2016 in a match against Sudan.

He has become a sensation this season owing to his great performance playing in his favoured midfielder position.

Here are a few things about the footballer from a previous Nation interview:

1. He's Spanish born

Gonzalez was born in Spain to a Kenyan father Said Athuman and a Spanish mum Mercedes. His father left Mombasa as a young man for Spain in search of a better life and there he fell in love with Mercedes leading to the birth of Gonzalez.

2. He can't speak Swahili

Gonzalez cannot construct a sentence in Kiswahili, nor can he get to any address in his home country without help from someone or a GPS device because he has lived in Spain all his life.

3. He loves Chapati and Ugali

He has confessed his love for Kenyan food, specifically Ugali and Chapati.

4. His father wanted him to play for Harambee Stars

His Kenyan father although living in Spain encouraged his son to play for Harambee Stars and that made Gonzalez a fan of the Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia. He dreams of Kenya playing in the World Cup.

5. His best friend in the team is Kahata

Gonzalez is reserved player whose friend in the Kenyan national team is fellow midfielder Francis Kahata with whom he spends a lot of time in the training camp.