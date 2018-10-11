10 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: FKF Is Broke, but Not Too Broke to Splash Cash On Designer Suits for Delegates

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Financially-crippled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has splashed approximately Sh1 million for the purchase of suits for its 78 delegates ahead of the October 27 Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for Kisumu.

A leaked correspondence has revealed the details of the federation's formal request to member clubs to furnish it with the names and suit sizes of delegates to attend the AGM.

"We hereby request that you send the name and suit size of the delegate representing your club to the aforementioned meeting. Your prompt response is highly appreciated," the leaked mail reads in part.

On average, a designed suit costs Sh12,000 and with 78 delegates expected to attended the AGM, FKF will have to part with Sh936,000 for the one-day event.

ACCUMULATED DEBTS

The delegates are also entitled to per diem ranging from Sh10,000 to Sh30,000, accommodation and transport.

Ironically, such extravagant expenditures have been incurred at a time the local football governing body claims it has accumulated approximately Sh178.5 million in debts.

With its bank accounts frozen for months now, the federation has been struggling to make ends meets in its day to day operations.

It is therefore a wonder how it can still afford to spend so much cash for the official wear of its delegates.

Kenya

Kericho Bus Crash Driver Was 72-Years-Old

It used to be that the only remarkable thing about Fort Ternan was that it marked the place where Dr Louis Leakey, in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.