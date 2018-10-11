10 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Lionesses Land Dubai Sevens Invite

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The national women rugby team, the Kenya Lionesses, have landed an invite for the second leg of the World Sevens Series in Dubai which is scheduled for November 29-30.

The Lionesses, crowned African champions earlier in May, will be making their maiden appearance at the World Series having been previously participating on invitational tournaments in Dubai and Hong Kong.

Dubai is now the second leg of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series after World Rugby introduced the USA Women's Sevens in Glendale, the new opening round.

The invite is a brilliant way of crowning the year for the Lionesses who have enjoyed so much success, the African title being the crowning moment so far.

Lionesses beat neighbors Uganda 29-7 in the final taking much advantage of the absence of rivals South Africa who had chosen not to participate in the Cup of Nations with their concentration tied on the World Cup.

At the Hong Kong Sevens, the Kevin Wambua coached side reached the final only losing 24-12 to Fiji and were inches close to earning a direct berth as a core team in the series.

They topped Pool B with victories over Canada and Spain and only narrowly lost 28-26 to Australia. They went on to beat Scotland 19-12 in the Cup quarters then beat New Zealand's Black Ferns 21-12 in the semis and eventually lost the final 24-12 to Fiji.

At the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia, the team finished in sixth place after losing 40-5 to Fiji in the fifth place play-off.

Kenya

Kericho Bus Crash Driver Was 72-Years-Old

It used to be that the only remarkable thing about Fort Ternan was that it marked the place where Dr Louis Leakey, in… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.