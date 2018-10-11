Kenya/Ethiopia: Migne Content With Single Point in Bahir Dar

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne says he was content with the single point picked from his side's 0-0 draw with Ethiopia on Wednesday evening in a 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Bahir Dar Stadium.

With the draw, Stars moved to the top of Group F with four points ahead of the return leg on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium which the tactician has termed as a 'Cup Final'.

We missed some opportunities in the first half and after that it was difficult especially because we played against 12 players. The fans were amazing and the atmosphere made it difficult for sure," the tactician said after the match.

He added; "With the fans and the quality of the opponents also, I think we deserve a draw. It was a fair result. In the second half especially it was difficult."

The tactician has also admitted that it was difficult for the team to hold the defensive shape after Abud Omar's injury with the Belgium based defender limping off early in the second half with a suspected groin strain.

Nonetheless, Migne has lauded his players for putting up a fight and getting off with the point under difficult circumstances.

-Good game

"The draw is a correct result for us. Maybe we should have had a penalty and maybe Ethiopia as well should have had a penalty, but I don't know. The referee had a very good game and I think it was also good for the fans. Now we will try and win in four days' time," the Frenchman further stated.

Basing on Sierra Leone's fate in the group after their FIFA suspension, Stars might qualify for the Cup of Nations on Sunday with three points against the Walia Antelopes at Kasarani.

Migne further added that the team has picked vital lessons from both their games against Ghana and Ethiopia and says he is happy with the improvement they have had.

"We are a young team and maybe apart from Victor (Wanyama) we don't have many players with big experience. But we are on the way to the high level and I am proud of my players. I told them before the game that the high level is about confirming the result. Not one game you play good and the other bad," he noted.

-Fill Kasarani

Meanwhile, the tactician has urged Kenyan fans to turn out in large numbers on Sunday at Kasarani and support the team as they bid to make it to the Cup of Nations. Against Ghana, about 18,000 fans turned up at the 60,000 seater Kasarani Stadium.

"If I have one wish, I hope to have a full stadium next Sunday because its amazing to play in this atmosphere. It was amazing to play in this stadium and it will be important if we get the same in four days and I hope to beat you," Migne said, answering a question from an Ethiopian journalist.

Stars return to Nairobi on Thursday and will hit training immediately to sharpen up for the crucial return leg.