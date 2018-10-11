10 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: This Why Football Kenya Federation Is Damn Broke

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

As poor as a church mouse is the right phrase to refer to the current situation at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) with the body's president Nick Mwendwa "admitting" to be running a poor organization.

If his recent claims are anything to go by, then the body could be heading to the dogs if sponsors do not come on board to salvage the situation.

The body's accounts are currently frozen by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over a Sh44 million tax arrears.

"That bill (Sh44 million) is still there, the accounts are still frozen but we've agreed to pay them 3-4 million every month, once we are able to do that, they will unfreeze them, it's a condition we have to meet in one or two months," said Mwendwa.

DEBT DEFICIT

As if that is not enough, the federation owes SuperSport Sh30 million following the purchase of a second hand Outside Broadcast (OB) van at a prize of Sh130 million recently.

"Sh100 million is paid, extra Sh30 million will be paid," admitted Mwendwa.

The federation also has a deficit of Sh13 million with suppliers after the Ghana game last month, Sh4.5 owed to Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne and Sh100 million owed to former Stars coaches Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson.

Roughly, the federation has a deficit of 178.5 million.

