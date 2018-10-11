Kenya: Bandari Feted for Historic Feat

Bandari Football Club's historic second place finish in the SportPesa Premier League has come with a lot of goodies from their sponsors Kenya Ports Authority.

At the team's luncheon at Mbaraki Sports Club on Tuesday, KPA Managing Director Daniel Manduku announced a five-day pre-season training in Dar es Salaam ahead of the 2018-2019 season in which they will kick off their campaign against Gor Mahia on December 8 in Mombasa.

Manduku, who addressed the players, technical bench and board of trustees, also gave a personal donation of Sh500,000 to be shared by the squad.

He said that Bandari FC had marketed the corporation's brand not only locally but also abroad.

"I want to say a big thank you to the players and the technical officials for the historic finish. I know there were so many hurdles on your path to victory but it is good you still came out victorious," said Manduku.

The MD said he was not happy that the team had had a small budget for the 2018 season and directed the club's technical staff and Board of Trustees to meet him today to look at ways and means of improving the team's welfare.

"It is very disappointing that the teams that finished the league in position three and four have a better budget than Bandari that finished in position two and this must be addressed immediately by ensuring our budget is competitive as we aim to go for the Premier League title next season," Manduku said amid applause.

He added that he was impressed that at least five youthful Bandari players had been selected to play in the various categories of the national youth teams saying that the secret of success for any team is emphasis on the youth.

"We will support the teams as much as possible especially Bandari Football Club whose majority of players are youthful pointing to a very bright future for the team," said Manduku.

During the party, six players were feted, under 23-star player Mohammed Siraj getting the Fair Play award, Fred Nkata and Duncan Otewa won the Most Disciplined Players award, Hassan Idd was awarded Surprise Player of the Season, Farouk Shikako Best Goalkeeper, Felly Mulumba Best Defender, Wilberforce Lugogo Best Midfielder, William Wadri Best Striker and Abdallah Hassan Best Player of the Season.