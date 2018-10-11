10 October 2018

Kenya: Migne Makes Two Changes for Ethiopia Clash

By Vincent Opiyo

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has named his line up to take on Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group "F" qualifier at Bahir Dar stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Frenchman has made two changes from the team that beat four-time continental champions Ghana 1-0 on September 8 at Kasarani stadium.

Captain Victor Wanyama, who missed the match to injury, returns, taking up the place of Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez, while defender Brian Mandela, who turns out for South African side Maritzburg United, replaces suspended Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango.

Mandela returns after serving a one match suspension from the red card received in a 2-1 defeat to Sierra Leone on June 10 last year.

The match kick-off is at 4pm.

LINEUP

Starting XI: Patrick Matasi (GK), Philemon Otieno, Musa Mohammed, Brian Mandela, Abud Omar, Victor Wanyama (CPT), Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Ovella Ochieng', Francis Kahata and Michael Olunga.

Subs: Faruk Shikhalo (GK), David "Cheche" Ochieng, Erick "Marcelo" Ouma, Johanna Omolo, Ismael Gonzalez, Pistone Mutamba, Paul Were

