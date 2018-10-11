11 October 2018

South Africa: SA Rugby Mourns Death of Former Bok Theuns Briers

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander extended condolences to the family and friends of former Springbok winger Theuns Briers , who passed away of a heart-attack in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

He was 89.

Briers scored five tries in seven Test matches in the green and gold between 1955 and 1956. He made his Test debut against the British Isles in 1955, with his last Test being against the All Blacks at Eden Park at the age of 27.

The former Western Province player, who attended Paarl Boys' High, enjoyed the latter part of his life as a farmer.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Theuns Briers," said Alexander.

"He was a true rugby man and an ingenious winger in the prime of his career. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

