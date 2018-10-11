Rwanda: Premier Ngirente in Istanbul for Turkey-Africa Business Forum

11 October 2018

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Wednesday emphasized the need for Turkey and Africa to strengthen existing economic partnerships.

He was speaking at the opening of the Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum, where he represented President Paul Kagame.

Kagame is also the current Chairperson of the African Union.

Prime Minister Ngirente with other delegates during the Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum

Speaking at the forum, Ngirente reassured Turkish partners of Africa's commitment to nurturing the existing partnership, saying that Africa is looking forward to implementing recommendations from the Forum.

For Rwanda, the Premier said that the country has established a competitive business environment underpinned by zero tolerance for corruption.

"We welcome Turkish investments in light manufacturing including construction materials, textiles and garments, wood processing, agro-processing, hospitality and many other sub-sectors," he is quoted in a statement as saying.

This is the second of such forum which is jointly organized by Turkish Ministry of Commerce, the African Union, and Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEİK).

The Premier and President Erdogan during the former's courtesy call on the latter.

It is being held under the theme: "Invest in a Sustainable Future Together: Turkey and Africa", with a motto: "Building a Sustainable Future Together through investments and joint ventures."

Meanwhile, later in the day, Ngirente paid a courtesy to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with whom they discussed the bilateral relations existing between the two countries, which both leaders expressed the will to work to advance further.

