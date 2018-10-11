Nigeria: World Mental Health Day - Essential Daily Habits to Avoid, Perform

Wednesday, October 10, is World Mental Health Day; an annual awareness and education initiative spearheaded by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH).

This year's campaign highlights the importance of increased mental health awareness, services, and care for young people in a changing world.

While eating disorders and other mental health conditions affect people at all stages of life, young people are particularly vulnerable to (cyber) bullying, gender identity, self-harm and suicidal ideation (ideation is the creative process of generating, developing, and communicating new ideas).

Likewise, increased social pressure to make friends, have romantic relationships, and achieve academically, are all potential risk factors.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people globally.

WHO says it is common for individuals with severe depression to think about suicide.

On the average, young people struggle with their mental health at some point in life, some more than others.

However, there are some common daily habits among youth that trigger bad moods which can lead to varying degrees of mental disorder especially depression.

To mark the World Mental Health Day 2018; we compile some of these habits and how to avoid sliding into mental disorder.

Stop Procrastination

The longer you put off a task because you are afraid or anxious about doing it, the more nerve-wracking - and potentially debilitating - it can be, many experts say. Ease your stress by listening to music or exercising, then tackle the task head-on.

Stop Multi-tasking

Eating your lunch while sending emails may not seem too dangerous, but multitasking has actually been shown to make us more stressed. Instead, focus on the one thing you are doing and what is going on around you.

Get rid of toxic relationships

Being in a relationship with someone who constantly puts you down can knock off someone's self-esteem without their realising, ultimately making them anxious and potentially depressed. Listen to your friends' and family's concerns about your partner if they have any and read up on the signs of an abusive relationship.

Take sometime off social media and digital devices

Smartphones, tablets and laptops can overstimulate our brains, and if you never take any time out from them, you will not be doing your mental health any favour. Take a mini digital detox every week, even for just half a day or a couple of hours.

Walk Tall

A study has found that by actively trying to walk tall with your head held high and shoulders back, you are more likely to experience good moods. If you walk with your shoulders slouched, you are more likely to focus on negatives rather than positives, according to experts.

Always exercise and relax your body

Exercising three times a week decreases your risk of being depressed by 19 per cent, according to a study by University College London. Researchers found that active people are less likely to be depressed and depressed people are less likely to be active.

Sleep and rest more

Your body cannot function properly if you do not get enough sleep. If you are struggling to sleep, try and workout why and seek help if you cannot.