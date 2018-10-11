Nigeria: Aiteo Cup - Kano Pillars to Face Enugu Rangers in Final

Enugu Rangers and Kano Pillars are the two teams that would be slugging it out in the final of the 2018 AITEO Cup otherwise known as the Federation Cup.

Both teams were victorious in their respective semi-final games played on Wednesday in Kano and Lagos.

Rangers who edged out Akwa United, defending champions of the AITEO Cup, came from two goals down before they rallied to a 4-2 victory over Nasarawa United in their semifinal match at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The other sem-final in Lagos was also quite dramatic as Pillars were pushed to the wire by their Northern rivals, Katsina United.

After initially going two goals up, Pillars relinquished their lead as two second-half goals saw the game end at 2-2 at the end of regulation before it was decided by penalty kicks.

In the ensuing kicks, David Obizor was fantastic for Pillars; stopping two kicks thus helping Kano Pillars to emerge 4-1 winners.

The final of the Aiteo Cup will be played on October 24 at the new Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

The winner of the Aiteo Cup will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.