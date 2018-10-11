11 October 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Lesotho: The Tangled Web of the Lesotho Wool War

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Lekhetho Ntsukunyane

A spiralling war between the Lesotho government and the country's 37,000 wool and mohair farmers took an alarming new turn last week with the arrest of their association's outspoken frontman.

Khotsang Moshoeshoe, 57, is reportedly facing charges of sedition and incitement for stoking resistance among growers to the government's forced closure of the country's wool shearing sheds.

His arrest came as producers were poised to launch a Constitutional Court case against the government -- after bringing their grievances to the notice of the South African Development Community (SADC) mission in Maseru.

Wool and mohair are among Lesotho's most important industries, with an annual turnover of more than R800-million. Many poor rural Basotho depend on it.

At issue are regulations issued in August 2018 that compel all the country's wool and mohair producers to cut ties with South African-based wool brokerage BKB and supply their product to a Lesotho-registered company run by Chinese businessman Guohui "Stone" Shi.

Growers are refusing to supply Guohui's company, Maseru Dawning.

They complain they were not consulted, insist that the wool is theirs and that they will...

Lesotho

The Chinese Embassy in Lesotho Holds Reception in Celebration of 69th Anniversary of Founding of the People's Republic of China

Mr. Song Changqing indicated in his remarks that 69 years ago, the Chinese people, having gone through more than 100… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.