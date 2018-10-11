10 October 2018

Nigeria: Sex-for Mark - Unlike OAU, Lasu, Unilag Keeps Mum On Allegation Against Professor

By Adejumo Kabir

The management of the University of Lagos, Akoka, has kept mum on the investigation of one of its lecturer, Olusegun Awonusi, a professor of English, over allegations of sexual harassment.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in May that Joy Nwana, a student of the university, accused Mr Awonusi, who was also a former vice chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, of demanding sex for mark.

In July, the university released a panel interim report on the matter, having called for memoranda from students and staff.

The institution also appealed to Linda Ikeji Blog, who first reported the story, to assist in convincing Ms Nwana, the lady in question to defend her sexual harassment claim.

Other universities who suffered such embarrassing fate this year, specifically Obafemi Awolowo University and Lagos State University have taken proactive measures by dismissing the randy lecturers.

OAU's Council, at its meeting on June 20, announced the dismissal of its lecturer found guilty of misconduct.

On Tuesday, LASU confirmed the dismissal of three of its academic staff for sexual harassment. The university's spokesman, Ademola Adekoya said the institution's Governing Council took the decision at its 11th statutory meeting on October 4 as recommended by Disciplinary Committee.

However, three months after UNILAG's VC addressed a conference on Ms Nwana's allegations, the university has refused to make known if it has taken further steps.

The institution's principal assistant registrar, communication's unit, Taiwo Oloyede, in a telephone interview on Wednesday had no new information on the scandal.

"After the press conference the VC held, I have not heard anything about the matter," she said.

