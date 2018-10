Somalia: Six Killed in Middle Shabelle Fighting Between Alshabaab and Local Militia

At least 4 Alshabaab militants and 2 local militias have in the past two days been killed as villagers between Adan Yabaal and Adale clashed against the militant group's forced recruitment.

The fighting begun on Sunday when self organised villagers attacked Alshabaab positions. The villagers say Al-Shabaab demanded extortion and ordered them to "donate" their boys as young as 8.

On Monday Al-Shabaab launched a counter-attack and killed two villagers including Hibad Ali Dasar one of the local militia leaders leaders.