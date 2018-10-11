Namibia: Olivier and Viljoen Win Closed Singles Tournament

WINDHOEK - Cabous Olivier and Diana Viljoen were over the weekend crowned champions of the Namibian closed singles bowling tournament that was held at the Namib Park Bowling Club in Walvis Bay.

The Namibian closed singles tournament is an annual event open to all players affiliated to the Namibia Bowling Association (NBA).

This year, 19 men and 10 women entered the competition that was for the first time hosted at the coastal town.

For winning the male and female categories, Olivier and Viljoen qualified for the world singles champion of champions bowls event that will be held in Adelaide, South Australia in 2019.

To reach the final, the two bowlers overcame tough competition from fellow competitors as Olivier won the men's round robin in four sections, and advanced to the quarter-finals as well as the semi-finals where he met Axel Krahenbuhl.

NBA public relations officer, Jenny Gardiner, told Nampa on Monday that Olivier won the first set and tied the second to win the game and go through to the final where he met Schalk van Wyk. The two athletes won a set each, but Olivier proved too strong for Van Wyk in the tie-break, which he won 3-0.

In the women's tournament, which was played on a round robin of two sections with five players in a section, Viljoen played Henriette Partridge in one of the semi-finals and Elzaan de Vries had to contend with Amanda Steenkamp.

Gardiner stated that both Viljoen and Steenkamp were victorious in their semi-final matches, but Viljoen was a formidable opponent in the final winning it by 13 shots to two, despite Steenkamp making a slight comeback in the second set and tying it six-all.

In statement availed to Nampa, NBA quoted Namib Park Bowling Club president Dave Gibbons as saying the tournament was well organised.

"The greens played well, which proves that Walvis Bay can and has the greens to offer events like this." - Nampa