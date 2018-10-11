Namibia Suffer Agonising Defeat

NAMIBIA'S u18 girls hockey team suffered an agonising last minute defeat to Poland at the Youth Olympic Games on Wednesday.

Namibia had several chances to win the match but could not capitalise, and Poland punished them when Dzesika Mazur scored the winning goal with 30 seconds remaining.

It was Namibia's second successive match in which they conceded a late goal.

On Tuesday, they seemed to be on course for their second victory of the tournament, but a late goal gave Mexico a share of the spoils.

Namibia took an early lead through a field goal by Kiana Cormack but Mexico soon equalised through Karen Gonzalez to make the halftime score 1-1.

Namibia regained the lead at the end of the first half when Cormack sent a cross into the box and Tara Myburgh deflected the ball into the net.

Mexico had most of the possession after the break but could not break through Namibia's committed defence where Cormack and Joane van Rooyen stood out, while goalie Sonet Crous also brought off some fine saves.

Mexico's pressure however told and Gonzalez finally got the equaliser and her second goal with a minute to go, when she stabbed the ball past an onrushing Crous into an empty net.

Namibia is now fourth on the log in Pool B and will have to beat Zimbabwe in today's match if they want to qualify for the quarterfinals.