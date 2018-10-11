Namibia: Geingob Gives Ultimatum for Removal of Illegal Fences

THE safety and security ministry has been instructed to identify all illegal fences and give notices of removal by the end of this month, president Hage Geingob revealed yesterday.

Geingob issued a statement during a Cabinet meeting yesterday morning where he chartered the way forward in terms of resolutions made at the second national land conference. He said the ministry should start enforcing laws prohibiting illegal fencing in communal areas.

"By the end of this month, all illegal fences should be identified and notice given to those committing the illegal act of fencing areas to remove their fences within a reasonable time frame," said Geingob. He said a directive should be issued to make land available in Windhoek and other jurisdictions where there is capacity to allow their work to proceed in a manner that complements the work of the government. "I also need a proper audit of the mass housing project," he said.

According to the president, rental stock is sub-standard and overpriced but he said rent control will improve affordability and access to shelter for many young people.

"We should also explore flexible schemes that would allow subsequent purchase as "Rent to Own," said Geingob.

He also said the dwelling place of chief Hosea Kutako at Aminuis should be declared a national heritage site.

The Namibian had reported that a commission would be set up to look into the issue of ancestral land.

The president said a retired judge, to be supported by five experts in relevant fields, including secretarial support from the Law Reform and Development Commission and the Office of the President, will head the commission.

Additionally, the attorney general in consultation with the president's office must come up with draft terms of reference, and proposed candidates to be appointed as commissioners by 16 October 2018.