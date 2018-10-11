10 October 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Prime Minister Meets German Federal Minister of Economic Co-Operation and Development

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed met, on Wednesday in Tunis, German Federal Minister of Economic Co-operation and Development Gerard Müller.

Speaking after the meeting, Müller pointed to the strong relations between the two countries, highlighting Germany's desire to help Tunisia in its democratic process and to achieve economic success.

Seven agreements, memorandums of understanding and a declaration of intent aimed at supporting German investments in Tunisia, developing vocational training and supporting the private sector and the food industry were signed during the visit, Müller announced.

German Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, who is on a working visit to Tunisia on October 10 and 11, added that it was agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between professional associations in the field of tourism, especially as Tunisia remains the preferred destination of German tourists.

He also highlighted his country's support for Tunisia in its negotiations with the European Union aimed at further opening new opportunities for Tunisian products and commodities in European markets.

The visit of the German minister to Tunisia comes in the context of the signing of five declarations of intent valued at €1.7 billion (5.508 billion dinars) in a number of economic fields, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Tunis said in a statement issued earlier.

