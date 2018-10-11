Eritrea: Commendable Health Service Provision

Keren — Report indicates that commendable activities have been conducted in Hagaz sub-zone aimed at controlling communicable diseases and ensure the health of the public. The report was made at a meeting conducted on 5 October in which area administrators and stakeholders took.

The objective of the meeting was also to boost the understanding of the public on communicable and non-communicable diseases and measures that could be taken to control their prevalence.

At the meeting report on the activities of the five health stations and Hagaz community hospital was presented.

Gebremeskel Gebrehiwet, head of health facilities in the sub-zone, indicated that the number of pregnant women delivering at health facilities has increases by 72%, children's vaccination program by 85% and the prevalence of malaria by reduced by 18%b compared to that of previous year.

Mr. Gebremeskel went on to say that 41 villages have introduced community based sanitation programs and called on the public to follow the advice of health professionals.

The head of the Ministry of Health branch in Anseba region, Dr. Kesetebrhan Solomon underlined that integrated effort on the part of the public, area administrators and partners is essential in preventing the prevalence of communicable diseases.