Eritrea: Material Contribution to Orotta National Referral Hospital

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Minnesota, USA, contributed several hospital beds to Orotta National Refferal Hospital, report indicates.

According to the administration of the Hospital, the material support includes 38 hospital beds.

Speaking to Erina, head nurse of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Ms. Lemlem Tesfayesus underscoring the hospital beds that were provided to the hospital are electric-powered, expressed her belief that the hospital beds will have significant contribution in alleviating loads that staff members have had.

The head nurse further thanked the nationals residing in Minnesota and called on others to follow their footsteps.