11 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Uber Taxi Driver Explains How Tanzanian Dollar Billionaire Mo Dewji Was Kidnapped

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Mo Dewji
Africa's youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji.

Dar es Salaam — An Uber taxi driver said on Thursday, 11 October 2018 how prominent businessman, Mohammed Dewji (MO), was abducted at Colosseum Hotel in Dar es Salaam at around 5:00AM.

Police have launched a manhunt into circumstances that led to the abduction of Mr Dewji who ranks as one of the richest Tanzanians at Colosseum Hotel as he walked into a gym.

The driver, who preferred anonymity, said he was about to drop his passenger (not Dewji) at the Hotel, when he witnessed the event.

"I was about to drop my passenger at the hotel when suddenly, I saw four masked individuals standing close to the hotel. They (the four were masked individuals) fired one bullet in the air and all the hotel security guards ran away," he said.

At that point, the four 'abductors' went into the hotel and came out with a person. "I personally saw the person to be Mo Dewji... They then drove quickly from the area and headed towards Masaki," he said.

The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed the reports, saying the famous businessman may have been kidnapped by people he described as White.

Tanzania

Africa's Youngest Billionaire Kidnapped Outside Gym

Police have thrown a security cordon around the country as the hunt for abducted Tanzanian billionaire Mohamed Dewji got… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.