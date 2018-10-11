Ghana: Nigerian Gets 18 Months for Fraud

Kumasi — A 22-year-old Nigerian has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a Kumasi district court for fraudulently transferring GH¢ 4,700, from the accounts of two customers of Ecobank, in Kumasi.

David Obumneme Moneke was convicted on his own guilty plea to four counts of stealing and fraudulent electronic fund transfer charges, when he appeared before the court, presided by Mr. Abubakar Adams Abass, on Monday.

Police Inspector Michael Koole prosecuting, said, Moneke was a graduate from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and lived at Ayeduase in Kumasi.

The court heard that, on July 9, 2018, Moneke hacked the system of the KNUST branch of Ecobank, and transferred GH¢2,030.04, from the account of one Paul Owusu and purchased goods from an online store known as shril.com, using the name Chigozie Jonathan Moneke.

Insp Koole said immediately after the purchase, Owusu received a text message from Ecobank that, the said amount had been withdrawn from his account.

Insp. Koole told the court that, Moneke On July 27, 2018, again hacked into the system of Ecobank branch at Old Tafo in Kumasi, and electronically transferred GH¢2, 718.16 from the account of Mercy Appiah Adubofour, and purchased goods from netteller.com, another online store, and instantly, Adubofour received a message from Ecobank that, such amount has been withdrawn from her account.

Following the development, Owusu and Adubofour lodged a complaint at respective branches of the bank, which mandated an investigation into the matter.

Insp Koole said after investigation, the bank detected that Moneke, who was also a customer of the bank, was behind the mysterious transactions.

The court heard that Moneke was arrested at his hideout at Ayeduase, and placed in the custody of the police at KNUST.

Insp Koole admitted the offence in his police cautioned statement, and was made to refund the monies lost through his fraudulent transactions.