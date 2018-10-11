Liberia: 'Liberia Ready to Forge Quality Partnerships for SDGs', Amb. Kemayah Asserts

Amb. Kemayah addresses the UN 2nd Committee.

Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has told the UN that Liberia is ready to forge quality regional and international partnerships for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Amb. Kemayah's statement on Monday, October 8, was contained in his address to the Plenary Session of the UN Economic and Financial Committee, otherwise referred to as the Second Committee. He said the achievement of the SDGs would depend on both an enabling international environment for development and domestic resource mobilization.

Kemayah who tailored his statement around the theme of the 73rd Session of the General Assembly, "Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies," said the theme embodies the 2030 agenda, and is a call to restore hope to the world.

"For us, this mandates us to galvanize concerted efforts, to restore hope to the people of the world through our actions; and to consolidate these efforts to stamp out poverty, disease, hunger, and provide sustainable means of livelihood for us all. In the token, we are obliged to protect our vulnerable populations, preserve our environment, not just for ourselves, but for succeeding generations," he emphasized.

According to a dispatch from Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Amb. Kemayah informed the global body that nationally, a robust domestic resource mobilization strategy was being strengthened to include expanding Liberia's internal revenue generation and collection.

"We know our continued commitment to transparency and accountability in public financial management, as well as building the capacity and strengthening national oversight institutions to measure our resolve in driving these processes," he said.

Kemayah also spoke of the government's national development plan-the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, which overarching goals include, empowering the people through reducing developmental inequalities so that the people can prosper; stimulating economic stability and job creation through effective resource mobilization and prudent management of economic inclusion.

He however cautioned that while there was sufficient political will, Liberia lacked the available resources to achieve the full implementation of the SDGs, hence the need for partnership.

"While the government of Liberia and the people believe in ourselves to be sufficient in political will, we are insufficient in the available resources we so desperately need. We are therefore availing ourselves to the quality of partnerships, regional and international, to assist us to achieve the full implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," Kemayah said.

He also identified efforts to address infrastructure gaps and debt vulnerability as essential to the implementation of the SDGs and looks forward to Liberia's participation in the upcoming meeting of the Economic and Social Council, which will focus on Infrastructure and Debt vulnerability in developing countries; especially Least Developed Countries.

The Second Committee commenced its main session for the recent 73rd General Assembly, and is considering issues relating to economic growth and development such as macroeconomic policy questions; financing for development; sustainable development; human settlements; globalization and interdependence, and eradication of poverty.

The Committee is also considering issues relating to groups of countries in special situations such as the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources.