Liberia: Joicet Foday Reps Lib At Miss Earth Beauty Pageant

After 15 years of absence, Liberia's flag will finally be waved at this year's Miss Earth beauty pageant in the Philippines.

At this year's pageant, Liberia will be represented by 23-year-old Joicet Foday, a student at the Starz Institute of Technology and former contestant of the Face of Paynesville beauty pageant.

"This is indeed a dream about to be realized, and I'm going to do everything possible to bring the crown home. Since I became a model, I have always had a dream of representing my country internationally. Not just to represent but to make the motherland proud by bringing something home," she said.

Now in its 17 years, the winner of this year's pageant will serve as the Ambassador to environmental protection campaigns worldwide.

The pageant focuses mainly on promoting environmental causes and winners are chosen equally on their physical attributes as well as their understanding and knowledge of the issues affecting the earth. Miss Earth Pageant runs from the 6th of October to the 5th of November 2018 in Manila, Philippines.

Along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss International, this pageant is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants - the most coveted beauty titles when it comes to international pageant competitions.

Miss Foday, who is now in the Philippines, was selected after a vigorous audition organized by the Miss Liberia Wokie Dolo company, La Queen Entertainment, which is also the representative of Miss Earth in Liberia.

Miss Dolo said: "I don't want to be selfish by participating in all of these pageants without giving opportunities to other young girls to realize their dreams too. This is why I decided to empower young women who are aspiring to be a leader in a different capacity, for example, Miss Liberia, Miss World or even becoming the best version of themselves."

Meanwhile, the reigning Miss Liberia has called on all Liberian, regardless of the location, to support the Liberian representative to this year's Miss Earth pageant.

"She needs our financial and moral support to win. And I'm urging all Liberians to do so," Miss Dolo appealed to Liberians.