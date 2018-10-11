Liberia: Pres. Weah Craves for Country's 'Win-Win' Partnership With Mercy Ships

President George Weah has lauded one of the world's largest non-governmental hospital ships for its humanitarian outreach to Liberia and called for a 'win-win' partnership between Liberia and the medical entity, an Executive Mansion has said in a release.

"We heard about the good works of Mercy Ships, and it is a brilliant idea to have you contributing to the building of our health capacity, and in dealing with our health cases in the country," President Weah.

The President made the remarks when officials of the organization paid a courtesy call on him on Friday, October 5 to apprise him with their presence and operations in the country.

According to the release, the President informed the visiting medical team of Mercy Ships that he was glad about their presence in the country to conduct medical operations.

He noted that it is laudable on the part of Mercy Ships for always choosing Liberia in its plans to provide health services to the needy in the country and the West African sub-region.

President Weah indicated that Mercy Ships arrived in Liberia at a time government was making efforts along with partners to reconstruct the struggling health sector of the country, particularly after the civil war and the recent outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus.

The President said it would be good for the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health to work towards a "win-win" partnership that benefits all.

He said, "I always encouraged my people to go out and seek partnership for the building of our health sector because it is a brilliant idea to always work with resourceful partners."

Weah expressed appreciation for the medical operations and the training opportunities Mercy Ships is offering along with the Ministry of Health.

The team, which was led by its head, Donovan Palmer visited the President on Friday, October 5 at his Foreign Ministry office.

Mr. Palmer thanked President Weah for the warm reception accorded him and his team, stating that the crew was always concerned about its activities in Liberia, because Liberia always remains fresh on their minds.