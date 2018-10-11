Liberia: Harbel College Addresses Students' Career Development Issues

Harbel College has ended its four-day inaugural career development program to help eased the dilemma prospective college students experience in selecting a career.

The four-day program, according to Dr. Syrulwa Somah, President of Harbel College, comes at a time when many high school graduates are settling for a career in which they have no passion.

As a result of this, Dr. Somah said a lot of college students are pursuing a four-year degree program that they are unhappy with--a situation which affects their academic performance.

"Unfortunately for students in Liberia, there are not career counselors in almost all of the colleges and universities to guide them. Confusedly, they enter college and become vulnerable on campus.

"When high school students have a clear understanding of the best career choices for them, the end result is better planning, more college enrollments, and a more productive society for the future.

This is why during this career day program, students are given the opportunity to explore personal career development options by providing information about career details, job and industry outlooks for the future, average salaries, and required education," Somah added.

Lecturing on Health-Related issues and opportunities in medical fields, Mrs. Dama Y. Koffa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and wife of Grand Kru County Representative Fonati Koffa, called on students to see a career as dynamic and they should not settle at one job site for the rest of their lives.

"It is not bad to start from somewhere, but a determined and purposeful student will always aim high for bigger opportunities by acquiring a better education," she added.

Madam Koffa called on them to be humble in order to succeed in their educational program; noting that she wouldn't have succeeded in the absence of such commitment to herself.

"As a daughter of a former president of the University of Liberia and Cuttington, I didn't see that as a position not to be disciplined and humble in pursuing my studies in the United States of America. I settled as a house help just to raise money and send myself to school," she added.

She called on students to find a career path that will inspire them and, if they are to seek higher education in the medical field, they must go with their heart, mind, and soul.

Claude Langley, Deputy Minister of Public Works, lecturing on Manpower Development for Liberia's Physical Infrastructure, cautioned students that they can achieve anything once they put their minds to it.

"Let nobody fool you that you cannot do or accomplish something. Be passionate and you will make it," he added.

He said quality, performance, and reliability should be the core values of a professional engineer.

Other lecturers at the four-day career development training include Arthur Gar-Glahn, Winnie Duyenku, Hon. Monnie Captan, Hon. Mobuto V. Nyepan, among others.

Harbel College offers degrees in Occupational Science, Disaster Management, Food Science, Engineering, among others. These courses are not regularly taught in universities in Liberia as a lot of students pursue business-related courses.