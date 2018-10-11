Africa: Sophronia Powers to Represent Liberia At 'Miss Africa Great Britain'

Sophronia Powers, who holds a psychology degree, said she was inspired to contest this pageant in order to represent her motherland and contribute to development in Liberia, Africa, and the African diaspora.

Sophronia Powers, a descended of Coleman D. Coleman, Liberia's 13th President, will be representing her country of birth at this year's 'Miss Africa Great Britain'.

Ms. Powers, born in Sinkor and moved to London at age three, will battle it out with 38 other contestants from countries across Africa, to become the 8th Miss Great Britain Africa.

Ms. Powers, who holds a psychology degree, said she was inspired to contest this pageant in order to represent her motherland and contribute to development in Liberia, Africa, and the African diaspora.

"Sometime in November 2017, I started to actively plan to work towards my dream rather than just dream; so I gathered the courage to audition for the pageant. This competition allows me to actualize my dreams because if I win, I will be supported to return to my country of origin and execute a charity campaign.

"The project will allow me to support as many underprivileged Liberian children as I can with everything they need to access and achieve an education such as finances, resources, nutrition, and healthcare. I will also like to raise awareness of and promote human rights education. And it is because of this I'm contesting.

Founded in 2011, the award-winning pageant is highly competitive and seeks to bring out the leadership qualities in women. The winner will become a goodwill ambassador for Miss Africa GB and will be charged with designing and implementing a charity program based on her pageant platform.

The Grand Finale of Miss Africa Great Britain 2018 will take place on the 13th of October 2018 at the Royal Regency Hall, London E12 6th.

To vote for Miss Powers, please follow the institution below.

Fans can vote for Miss Powers by going to www.missafricagb.com/ and scrolling to the bottom of the screen and selecting her name (Sophronia Powers). Follow the instructions until you receive an email with a link (you need to click on it to confirm your vote). Voting closes this Thursday 11/10/18.

You can also cast social media votes by publicly posting her official finalist photo (SECOND photo) on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; but it must include the hashtag #missafricagb18Sophronia and have the @missafricagb account on that social media platform tagged to the photo to count.

You can also help her to be crowned Miss Charity by donating to her charity fundraiser for the Lord's Heritage Home to help support an orphan through the account: www.gofundme.com/sophronia4lordsheritagehome.\