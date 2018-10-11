11 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Accra Girls Senior High School Begins Construction of Fence Wall

By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley and Evangel Kelvin Ainoo

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of Accra Girls Senior High School yesterday cut the sod for the construction of a fence wall for the school.

The project, estimated at GH₵ 399.00 is expected to be completed in the next five months.

At ceremony, the headmistress of the school, Mrs Joyce Acolatse indicated that the project would help ward off squatters and others who evaded the place.

"The fence will make students and teachers feel comfortable to teach and learn, and also deter miscreants in the community from obstructing teaching and learning activities in the school," she said.

She lamented that the school compound had been turned into a refuse dump and wee smokers have invaded hence the need for the fencing.

Mr Emmanuel Thompson, the PTA chairman said the school was in the middle of the community and without walls it would be easy for the students to get out into the community.

Mrs Acolatse said "Evening, smokers settle here and smoke making the place unsafe for the students while others use the school as a walkway, with people walking through to their destinations and then thieves and mad people run through the facilities at anytime, so the construction of the wall is a dream come through."

