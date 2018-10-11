11 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Japan Motors Inducted Into CIMG Hall of Fame

By Kingsley Asare

Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC) has been inducted into the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) Ghana Hall of Fame.

This award is in recognition of the company's topnotch service in Ghana's automobile industry which has seen it achieved a milestone and grown to become the premier automobile company that deals in Nissan, Yamaha and Foton brands in Ghana.

Japan Motors was adjudged CIMG "Motor Firm for the year 2017". A feat it has won consecutively for 4 years since 2014.

A citation accompanying the award paid tribute to JMTC's innovation in products that have brought a major shift in the transport industry in Ghana even as it is poised at providing exclusive customer care to all client and transforming the transport industry to its highest point of excellence.

JMTC it added is bent on giving variety as it serves the market with SUVs, Commercial vehicles, buses, saloon cars and trucks as the company gradually achieves its goal of having a national presence with branches in Accra, Tema, Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi and also with a presence in three Francophone countries namely Togo, Mali and Senegal.

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Mr. Kalmoni, Managing Director-JMTC, thanked CIMG for the continuous acknowledgment of hard work in Ghanaian businesses especially in the automobile sector and assured JMTC would maintain its lead coupled with a continuous improvement in products and services.

"Entering the CIMG Hall of fame has been long overdue because of our long and rich history in Ghana's automobile industry which included the introduction of the first Japanese Datsun cars in Ghana" he touted and dedicated the award to its staff and customers across the country and beyond.

Top Executives of JMTC including Mr. Salem Kalmoni, Managing Director; Mr. Amine Kabara, General Manager Sales; Mr. Wasim Deen Ahmed, Sales Manager; Mrs. Harriet Esi Mensah, Marketing Manager, Mrs. Mabel Offei, Yamaha Manager and Mrs. Miriam Serwaa Akoto, Human Resource Manager were present to receive the award.

