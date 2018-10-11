11 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Family in Tango With Police Over Man's Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — The family of a 52-year-old man, Tongo Boazo, is in a tango with the police, following alleged beaten to death of the man in the custody of the Tafo Pankrono Division of Police, in Ashanti region.

According to the family, the police subjected Boazo to severe beating, resulting in his death, whiles in their custody for allegedly possessing narcotics.

The family said they would not let the death of Boazo go unpunished, and that they were prepared to go every length to find the guilty ones.

Meanwhile, the police have denied the allegation insisting Boazo died whiles receiving medical treatment at the Tafo Pankrono Hospital, after he fell sick and was rushed there.

Corporal Prince Dogbaste of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, told the Ghanaian Times that it is not true that Boazo died in police custody, instead he died at Tafo Government Hospital, when he was rushed there for treatment at about 5:52pm on October 3, 2018,

He explained that Boazo and four others were arrested during a police swoop at Moshie zongo for the possession of narcotics.

Cpl Dogbaste said Boazo and the other four were arraigned at the Mamponteng District court and remanded to police custody on September 26, 2018, to reappear on October 8, 2018.

Efforts to get comments of the hospital authorities did yield any result as they were not willing comment on the death of the man.

Ghana

Scholarship Secretariat Signs MOU With KOC University

These are often reflected in the increased cultural and educational exchange programmes associated with many… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.