Ghana: Family in Tango With Police Over Man's Death

Kumasi — The family of a 52-year-old man, Tongo Boazo, is in a tango with the police, following alleged beaten to death of the man in the custody of the Tafo Pankrono Division of Police, in Ashanti region.

According to the family, the police subjected Boazo to severe beating, resulting in his death, whiles in their custody for allegedly possessing narcotics.

The family said they would not let the death of Boazo go unpunished, and that they were prepared to go every length to find the guilty ones.

Meanwhile, the police have denied the allegation insisting Boazo died whiles receiving medical treatment at the Tafo Pankrono Hospital, after he fell sick and was rushed there.

Corporal Prince Dogbaste of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, told the Ghanaian Times that it is not true that Boazo died in police custody, instead he died at Tafo Government Hospital, when he was rushed there for treatment at about 5:52pm on October 3, 2018,

He explained that Boazo and four others were arrested during a police swoop at Moshie zongo for the possession of narcotics.

Cpl Dogbaste said Boazo and the other four were arraigned at the Mamponteng District court and remanded to police custody on September 26, 2018, to reappear on October 8, 2018.

Efforts to get comments of the hospital authorities did yield any result as they were not willing comment on the death of the man.