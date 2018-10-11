11 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Scholarship Secretariat Signs MOU With KOC University

These are often reflected in the increased cultural and educational exchange programmes associated with many institutions and the efforts of government, in this regard, can be applauded.

Koc University, an institution based in Turkey, has also signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Scholarship Secretariat of Ghana.

The MoU signed encompasses Masters with Thesis, Masters without Thesis and PHD programmes.

The Koc University MoU also follows similar MoUs signed with other institutions in the United Kingdom, United States of America, South Korea, Canada, among others.

The scholarships packages ranges from 50 per cent to 100 per cent funding by the awarding institutions with the Ghana scholarship Secretariat as the coordinating agency.

The Koç University is a private non-profit comprehensive research university that offers world class educational experience.

It is the highest ranking university in Turkey based on Times Higher Education rankings 2018 and also ranked the 8th best university in Europe.

Mr Kingsley Agyeman, Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, who led the delegation to Turkey, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He urged the institution to expect excelling students from Ghana, adding that, records over the years has proven that Ghanaian students, who are studying on various scholarships abroad stand out in their various fields.

He said the scholarship secretariat was purposely established to fill the human capital deficit after the exit of the colonial masters and has discharged its mandate effectively and efficiently.

Mr Agyemang said the Secretariat is happy with the MoU signed by the two institutions for various reasons including the government decision of convert polytechnics into technical universities as well as diploma awarding colleges of education into degree awarding ones.

"Another reason is the National Accreditation Board (NAB) directives to university lecturers to be at least PHD holders before taking a teaching appointment in universities".

He said there is the need for more individuals to get the PHD to provide the requisite number to meet the NAB demands.

Professor Dr Umran S. Inan, President and Rector of the Koc University, said his institution was willing to partner with Ghanaian institution looking at the country's educational credentials and competence of students.

Madam Salma Frances Mancell-Egala, Ghana Ambassador to Turkey, was elated that Ghana was the first country in Africa to sign such an MOU with the best University in Turkey.

Also present was the Deputy Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Lydia Darko Acheampong.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

