11 October 2018

Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: First Renamo Win in Cabo Delgado, Frelimo Wins Manica Province

Photo: Verdade
Renamo claims that extra ballot papers were given to Frelimo members during municipal elections.
By John Hanlon

The official website went off line at 10.00, but we have some additional reports.

Parallel counts are available for five municipalities.

Ilha de Moçambique: Renamo 49%, Frelimo 30%, MDM 11%. Turnout 53%.
Mocuba: Frelimo 49%, Renamo 48%, MDM 3%. Turnout 50%.
Gurué: Frelimo 51%, MDM 44%, Renamo 5%
Alto Molocue: Renamo 50%, Frelimo 44%, MDM 5%. Turnout 60%
Angoche: Renamo 51%, Frelimo 41%, MDM 4%. Turnout 59%.

Further official results

The official result in Chiure, Cabo Delgado: Renamo 56%, Frelimo 38%, MDM 4%, Monarumo 2% - First Renamo victory in Cabo Delgado

In addition, our correspondents report official results from Manic province:
Sussundenga: Frelimo 64,81%; 9 assentos; Renamo: 3 assentos; MDM: 1 assento.
Catandica Frelimo:63,97% 11 assentos; Renamo:33,73% 6 assentos; MDM:2.31% 0 assento
Manica 59.87%Frelimo 13 assentos; Renamo: 8 assentos; MDM: 0 assento.
Gondola Frelimo:57,38%; 10 assentos; Renamo: 7 assentos; MDM:0 assentos
Chimoio Frelimo: 52,54% 22 assentos; Renamo: 44,48% 9 assentos; MDM:2.97% 1 assento.
(assento = assembly seat)

Correspondent reports Frelimo victory in Dondo

Possible fraud in Gurué

One of the repeated frauds in Mozambican elections is invalidating opposition votes, usually by putting an extra mark on them, but sometimes simply switching valid votes into the invalid pile. The normal level of invalid votes is about 3%. In Gurué the level was 6%. Of 67 polling station,9 polling stations had more than 10% invalid votes. The highest was 410506A at Aerodromo primary school, with 21% invalid - highly unlikely. In adjoining polling stations at EPC Contap, polling station 410102 had 2% invalid, while the next polling station 410101 had 14%. That is also highly unlikely.

The difference between Frelimo and MDM is large enough that the invalid votes would not make a difference to the outcome. But these numbers are an indication of misconduct.

Results were posted on bit.ly/ElProv2018 but the website was closed at 10.00

