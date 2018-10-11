Uganda: Museveni Drunk With Power, Worse Than Amin - Bobi Wine

Photo: allafrica.com

MP Bobi wine and Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

Ugandan pop star Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine, has described President Museveni as one drunk with power.

Mr Kyagulanyi further claimed that Mr Museveni's regime is worse than that of former president Idi Amin Dada, who was accused of killing many Ugandans while in power from 1971-1979.

In an interview on Citizen Television on Wednesday night, Mr Kyagulanyi said he believes Mr Museveni's mind has been corrupted by those around him since they shower him with empty praises.

According to Mr Kyagulanyi, institutions and leadership in Uganda are failing because the people around Mr Museveni are his relatives and tribesmen.

"It has been said before that power corrupts, absolutely, I believe he is drunk with power. He has been convinced by those who surround him that he is a god of sorts," said Mr Kyagulanyi.

And when asked by presenter Jeff Koinange during the live interview on the kind of advice he would give him, he asked President Museveni to be true to his words and people.

"Mr Museveni before becoming president said the problem with Uganda and Africa in general is leaders who over stay in power. He has overstayed and doesn't want to leave," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

ARUA CHAOS

Even though he has recently come out publicly to protest against Mr Museveni, he is aware that those who have tried that before have suffered their own share of brutality.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that the situation would change since Mr Museveni will not remain in power forever.

"Freedom comes to those who fight, not those who cry. The more you cry, the more your people continue to die. So rise (up) and defend your rights," reiterated Mr Kyagulanyi.

In August, he was accused by Museveni's administration of attacking his convoy in Arua, sparking chaos that led to his arrest and detention.

He travelled to the United States for specialised treatment from torture injuries sustained during the detention period.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was with him during the live interview.