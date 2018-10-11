Nigeria: Ezekwesili Seeks Campaign Funds From Electorate

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, yesterday urged the Nigerian electorate to donate and support her bid for the country's presidency in next year's general elections.

Ezekwesili, who is co-founder of the 'Bring Back Our Girls' movement, explained that the donation, which would empower her to pursue good governance, would enable her to build structures that "delivers the #NewNigeriaOfOurDream for you and your children."

She posted a 'fund me page' on her verified twitter account @obyezeks, with an account number where Nigerians could make contributions to finance her campaign.

It revealed that the funds will be needed within five days and would be used for mobilising Nigerian voters to engage in the electoral process, vote and ensure that their votes count.

It further stated that donating to the fund would convey the strongest message that citizens were ready to place their money collectively to rescue the country from bad politics, bad leadership, bad governance, governance failure, avoidable deaths, poverty, joblessness, misery and hopelessness.