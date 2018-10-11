Malawi/Cameroon: Cameroon-Malawi - Indomitable Lions Intensify Preparation

The team is training in Yaounde ahead of their two encounters with Malawi on October 12 and 16, 2018.

Cameroon will clash with Malawi on Friday October 12, 2018 at the Yaounde Ominisports Stadium. The encounter will be the away leg qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Ahead of the encounter the national men's football squad is presently training in their hideout in Yaounde. Coach Clarence Seedorf has called up 23 players for the campaign.

Out of that number two were still to join the camp as at yesterday October 9, 2018. They are Joël Tagoue who plays for Portuguese side, Maritimo and Jean Armel Kana-Biyick who equally plies his trade in Portugal. Three others, Jérôme Onguene, Maxim Choupo Moting and team captain, Michael Ngandeu Ngadjui, joined the team late on Monday October 8, 2018.

Training takes place twice daily at the Ominsports Annex Number One Stadium in Yaounde. During the first training session yesterday October 9, 2018, the players had a light warm-up session with their physical trainer before the training proper began with the coach and the technical staff. The training session focused on the ball control and dribbling tactics.

The Yaounde training programme is capital for the Indomitable Lions giving their double encounter with Malawi. The two games will be the third and fourth playing days of the 2019 Total Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tournament. The return leg will be played in Malawi on October 16, 2018. The Malawi football team arrived in the country yesterday October 8, 2018.

The team made up of 20 players had a warm-up session in Yaounde. The Malawian team will also have two training sessions at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium to day October 10, 2018.

The Indomitable Lions will be playing with much pressure at home after their 1-1 draw in the Comoros Island during the second playing day last month. The objective is to win the encounter and remain on top of their group. At press time yesterday, the second training session for the Lions was going on.