Nigeria: Libyan Coach's Resignation Should Not Distract You, Nwosu Tells Eagles

Former Nigeria international, Henry Nwosu has told the Super Eagles that Adel Amrouche's resignation as Libya's coach, "good as it is," should not distract them from preparing hard for Saturday's Cameroun 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Nwosu told The Guardian yesterday that Amrouche's resignation should rather push the Eagles to raise their game and beat the North African side convincingly.

He warned the Super Eagles against dwelling so much on the possibility that the Libyan coach's resignation is a ruse by their opponents to make them lower their guards in the crucial qualifier.

Nwosu also implored the Eagles' handlers to pick the best players to battle Libya.

"The Eagles should not in any way allow the resignation of Libya coach to distract them. They have to see the resignation as a motivation to work harder to pick the three points on Saturday.

"As an ex player when negative information comes from your opponent's camp, it propels the team to focus more on the game rather than thinking the news is just an antic from the opponent.

"The Super Eagles coaches and players primary objective now, is to concentrate 100 percent in deploying the right formation to nail Libya this weekend," he said.