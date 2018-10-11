11 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Libyan Coach's Resignation Should Not Distract You, Nwosu Tells Eagles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Monye

Former Nigeria international, Henry Nwosu has told the Super Eagles that Adel Amrouche's resignation as Libya's coach, "good as it is," should not distract them from preparing hard for Saturday's Cameroun 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Nwosu told The Guardian yesterday that Amrouche's resignation should rather push the Eagles to raise their game and beat the North African side convincingly.

He warned the Super Eagles against dwelling so much on the possibility that the Libyan coach's resignation is a ruse by their opponents to make them lower their guards in the crucial qualifier.

Nwosu also implored the Eagles' handlers to pick the best players to battle Libya.

"The Eagles should not in any way allow the resignation of Libya coach to distract them. They have to see the resignation as a motivation to work harder to pick the three points on Saturday.

"As an ex player when negative information comes from your opponent's camp, it propels the team to focus more on the game rather than thinking the news is just an antic from the opponent.

"The Super Eagles coaches and players primary objective now, is to concentrate 100 percent in deploying the right formation to nail Libya this weekend," he said.

Nigeria

Senate Approves Huge Budget for Electoral Commission

The Senate has approved N234.5 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the 2019 general… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.