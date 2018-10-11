11 October 2018

Nigeria: Ighodalo Named New NESG Board Chair As Bukar Resigns

By James Emejo

Abuja — The Board of Directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Wednesday announced the appointment of Mr. Asue Ighodalo as its new chairman, following the resignation of the erstwhile Chairman, Kyari Bukar, last month.

Ighodalo is a founding partner of Banwo and Ighodalo, one of the foremost commercial law firms in the country.

A statement from NESG, a copy which was made available to THISDAY yesterday, stated that he obtained his first degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan; a Law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and was admitted into the Nigerian Bar in July 1985.

His core areas of practice are Corporate and Project Finance, Securities and Capital Markets, Energy and Natural Resources, and Mergers and Acquisitions.

He is also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) (immediate past Chairman of the Section on Business Law of the NBA), International Bar Association (Section on Energy and Natural Resources Law), Association of International Petroleum Negotiators, Institute of Directors Nigeria; Nigerian Economic Summit Group (Vice Chairman); Commercial Law and Taxation Committee of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

The new NESG chairman also chairs the Board of Directors of Sterling Bank Plc, Dangote Flour Mills Plc and Global Mix Limited. He also sits on the boards of other public and private companies, Non-Governmental Organisations and a statutory body including Mainstreet Technologies Limited; Okomu Oil Palm Plc, Ensure Assurance Company Plc, Christopher Kolade Foundation, FATE Foundation and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

His engagement with the NESG spans over 15 years during which he has been active in the Policy Commissions and also led the Central Organising Committee for delivering NES 10.

He had since joined the Board of Directors and became the first vice chairman in 2015.

His appointment as chairman provides continuity to the strategic growth and development of the NESG, the statement added.

