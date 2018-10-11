Nigeria: NPA Beats Nimasa to Win 2018 Maritime Cup

The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) defeated the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to emerge winner of the 2018 edition of the Ships & Ports Maritime Cup Competition. NPA defeated NIMASA 4 -1 to lift the coveted trophy for the first time since the competition started in 2009.

Also, defending champions, the Nigeria Customs Service, beats the Nigerian Navy 4-0 to win the third place match.

The matches played at the NPA Sports Ground, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos witnessed a large crowd and supporters of each team.

NIMASA scored the opening goal in the 4th minute through Anderson Onye, but the NPA team equalized in the 9th minutes, and took the lead in the 20th minute through Bashiru Yusuf, while Kabiru Zakari netted the third goal for NPA in the 48th minute in the second half. Henry Nwosu scored the 4th goal for NPA in the 81st minute of the second match to prevail 4-1.

The NPA team qualified for the final match last Saturday after a hard won victory over 2009 champions, the Nigerian Navy.

All the dignitaries that attended the closing competition expressed appreciation to Ships & Ports for organizing the competition.

The official kick- off was performed by the President General, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) Adewale Adeyanju.

Adeyanju, who lauded the organizers for sustaining the competition over the years, promised that the union would support and also be part of the competition next year.