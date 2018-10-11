11 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: What Nairobians Think of Ban On Nursery School Graduations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyaboga Kiage

Parents who have an experience with graduation for nursery school children have shared varied views on the move by Nairobi County to ban the practice.

Nairobi County Government on Monday banned the graduation ceremonies in all its pre-primary schools accusing teachers of using such events to swindle parents.

Mr Hillary Kombo, a parent in Buruburu welcomed the move citing the added costs that come with the ceremonies.

"In this I support the country government fully because we cannot have a few people collect money illegally from struggling parents," said Mr Kombo, who was even contemplating taking his second born son to a private school after he was forced to pay for graduation fees of his first born daughter.

GRADUATION FEES

Another parent, Hellen Atieno, said that her daughter once missed the event after she failed to raise the mandatory graduation fees.

"Where could I get Sh 2,000 that was needed yet I have two other children in secondary school?" posed another parent.

Others are of the view that the nursery schools be allowed to hold graduation ceremonies but be restricted on the fees charged on parents.

"We all know that this thing excites pupils. I wish a guideline was made on how much parents should pay," said Sylviah Kimani, a parent.

The announcement of the ban on the practice was made this week by county Education County Executive Janet Ouko, who said that it was against a decision by City Hall to offer free Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE).

Kenya

Kericho Bus Crash Driver Was 72 Years Old

It used to be that the only remarkable thing about Fort Ternan was that it marked the place where Dr Louis Leakey, in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.