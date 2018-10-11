Kenya: What Nairobians Think of Ban On Nursery School Graduations

Parents who have an experience with graduation for nursery school children have shared varied views on the move by Nairobi County to ban the practice.

Nairobi County Government on Monday banned the graduation ceremonies in all its pre-primary schools accusing teachers of using such events to swindle parents.

Mr Hillary Kombo, a parent in Buruburu welcomed the move citing the added costs that come with the ceremonies.

"In this I support the country government fully because we cannot have a few people collect money illegally from struggling parents," said Mr Kombo, who was even contemplating taking his second born son to a private school after he was forced to pay for graduation fees of his first born daughter.

GRADUATION FEES

Another parent, Hellen Atieno, said that her daughter once missed the event after she failed to raise the mandatory graduation fees.

"Where could I get Sh 2,000 that was needed yet I have two other children in secondary school?" posed another parent.

Others are of the view that the nursery schools be allowed to hold graduation ceremonies but be restricted on the fees charged on parents.

"We all know that this thing excites pupils. I wish a guideline was made on how much parents should pay," said Sylviah Kimani, a parent.

The announcement of the ban on the practice was made this week by county Education County Executive Janet Ouko, who said that it was against a decision by City Hall to offer free Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE).