11 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wedding Bells for TV Executive Terryanne Chebet?

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Naira Habib

Fanaka TV chief executive Terryanne Chebet has left tongues wagging after sharing pictures of herself in a wedding gowns.

In the combo-picture, the mother of two tries out three different wedding gowns. The first two were of mermaid design while the third one was a princess ball gown.

She asked her fans to help her choose which of the three was best for her.

"This happened a couple weeks ago, got overtaken by events. Late post. Thanking @aurniacarlislebridals for a wonderful experience as we checked out their bridal gowns. Spoilt for choice! Help! 1, 2 or 3?"

It is unclear whether she is the bride or not.

Ms Terryanne is one of the few celebrities who has managed to keep her love life away from the cameras, leaving her fans to speculate on who might be the father/s of her two children.

View this post on Instagram

This happened a couple weeks ago, got overtaken by events. Late post... Thanking @aurniacarlislebridals for a wonderful experience as we checked out their bridal gowns. Spoilt for choice! Help!!!. 1, 2 or 3?

A post shared by Terryanne Chebet (@terryannechebet) on Oct 8, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Kenya

Kericho Bus Crash Driver Was 72 Years Old

It used to be that the only remarkable thing about Fort Ternan was that it marked the place where Dr Louis Leakey, in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.