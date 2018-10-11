Kenya: Wedding Bells for TV Executive Terryanne Chebet?

Fanaka TV chief executive Terryanne Chebet has left tongues wagging after sharing pictures of herself in a wedding gowns.

In the combo-picture, the mother of two tries out three different wedding gowns. The first two were of mermaid design while the third one was a princess ball gown.

She asked her fans to help her choose which of the three was best for her.

"This happened a couple weeks ago, got overtaken by events. Late post. Thanking @aurniacarlislebridals for a wonderful experience as we checked out their bridal gowns. Spoilt for choice! Help! 1, 2 or 3?"

It is unclear whether she is the bride or not.

Ms Terryanne is one of the few celebrities who has managed to keep her love life away from the cameras, leaving her fans to speculate on who might be the father/s of her two children.

