A Kiambu magistrate has released Brian Kassaine, one of the suspects arrested in connection to the murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani.

Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku directed Kassaine be reporting to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters every Thursday for the next two months to facilitate ongoing investigations.

He has also been directed to deposit his passport with the police within the next 48 hours.

His lawyers had demanded that he be released unconditionally, saying he had not been linked to the murder.

Kassaine has reportedly agreed to become a State witness against Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe and her fiance Joseph Irungu 'Jowie'.

Mr Kassaine is Ms Maribe's neighbour and a close friend of the couple.

Police and prosecutors will likely rely on Mr Kassaine to give evidence about his gun, a Ceska, which was used in an alleged suicide attempt by Mr Irungu inside Ms Maribe's Royal Park Estate house on Friday, September 21, at around 1am.

