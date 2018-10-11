Ethiopia/Kenya: Free Entry to Kasarani for Harambee Stars Fans in Ethiopia Match

The Ministry of Sports has heeded calls from Harambee Stars fans for free passage to watch the return match against Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group "F" qualifier on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

A resolute Harambee Stars battled to a scoreless draw with Ethiopia in the first leg played on Wednesday at a full-packed Bahir Dar stadium, a move that prompted fans to turn to social media and urge the gate charges be waived.

Following the announcement by Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Rashid Echesa, the 60,000 capacity stadium should be filled to the rafters when Walya Antelopes come calling.

"Harambee Stars has continued to perform well in the Afcon matches where Kenya has beaten Ghana and drawn with Ethiopia, in this respect, the government has stepped up support for the team to ensure that Kenya qualifies for Afcon 2019 championships to be held in Cameroon," read a statement signed by Echesa.

FREE ENTRY

"I wish to announce that entrance to the stadium at Kasarani will be free of charge to allow Kenyans cheer their team to victory. Consequently, it's important that as patriotic Kenyans it is our duty to support the team unreservedly," Echesa further said.

Tickets had been valued at Sh1,000 and Sh200 for VIP and terraces respectively.

Victory for the Sebastian Migne-coached side will edge them closer to qualifying for the continental showpiece after 14 years of waiting and gnashing of teeth as they watched their counterparts feature at the most coveted tourney.

Kenya tops the group on four points similar to Ethiopia after three rounds.

Four-time champions Ghana are third but the mathematics could change should Fifa lift Sierra Leone's suspension that led to the cancellation of their third and fourth round of matches.