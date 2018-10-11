Nigeria: Eagles' Attitude Key to Nigeria's Success - Rohr

Abuja — Nigeria will beat Libya convincingly if the Super Eagles approached Saturday's African Nations Cup qualifier with the right attitude, Coach Gernot Rohr has said.

Nigeria will meet Libya in Uyo on Saturday in a 2019 Nations Cup qualifier the Super Eagles must win to retain hopes of being at Cameroun next year.

Libya tops the Group E table on four points, same with second placed South Africa, while Nigeria is third on three points.

After the game in Uyo, both teams will meet in Tunisia next week in the reverse fixture.

All the 24 players invited for the matches are in camp preparing for the match.

Rohr knows the enormity of the task before his team; he also knows that the quality in his side is second to none in Africa, but he acknowledges that talent alone does not win games.

"On Saturday, the team has to give everything, come to the fore. When we do not hesitate we become more recognisable. If we speculate we become a vulgar team," he said.

"If Libya are relaxed for the game, I will be happy. We cannot disappoint the fans. We go all out because we need it, and also even if we do not need it. It has nothing to do with either motivation or the sporting level, but the essence of the team. We cannot speculate.

"We respect them, but we want to make our presence felt," he said, while answering a question on the seeming confusion in the Libyan team following Coach Adel Amrouche's resignation on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles slightly altered their training schedule yesterday morning with the players taking to the gym instead of the earlier advertised session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo. But they returned to the stadium for the evening session.

Meanwhile, former international, Henry Nwosu has told the Super Eagles that Adel Amrouche's resignation as Libya's coach, "good as it is," should not distract them from preparing hard for Saturday's Cameroun 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Nwosu told The Guardian yesterday that Amrouche's resignation should rather push the Eagles to raise their game and beat the North African side convincingly.

He warned the Super Eagles against dwelling so much on the possibility that the Libyan coach's resignation is a ruse by their opponents to make them lower their guards in the crucial qualifier.

Nwosu also implored the Eagles' handlers to pick the best players to battle Libya.

"The Eagles should not in any way allow the resignation of Libya coach to distract them. They have to see the resignation as a motivation to work harder to pick the three points on Saturday.

"As an ex player when negative information comes from your opponent's camp, it propels the team to focus more on the game rather than thinking the news is just an antic from the opponent.

"The Super Eagles coaches and players primary objective now, is to concentrate 100 percent in deploying the right formation to nail Libya this weekend," he said.

Also speaking on the game, Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) General Secretary, Sanusi Mohammed advised the Super Eagles against underrating Libya despite the reported 'turmoil' in their team.

Sanusi described the game as very important to Nigeria's quest to qualify for next year's African Cup Nations, adding that the Super Eagles would head Group E table after the double header.

"Libya is currently topping the group because they have not played the Super Eagles. Once they play Nigeria in the double header, their position will change and I believe that the team will be trailing behind Nigeria."

He disclosed that the NFF was leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth organisation of the game, adding, "It is our desire to see that the Libyans are beaten on Saturday."