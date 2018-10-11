11 October 2018

Nigeria: Just in - 2019: Atiku, Obasanjo in Closed-Door Meeting

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The presidential candidate of the main opposition party, PDP, has arrived the Abeokuta home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Abubakar, who recently emerged PDP candidate, hopes to convince the former president to support his ambition.

Mr Abubakar was the vice president when Mr Obasanjo governed Nigeria between 199 and 2007. Both men, however, fell out; with Mr Obasanjo vowing never to support Mr Abubakar's presidential ambition.

On Thursday, the former vice president arrived the home of Mr Obasanjo at about 1:12 p.m. He was accompanied on the visit by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and the director general of the Atiku campaign organisation, Gbenga Daniel.

They then went into a closed-door meeting with Mr Obasanjo which was still on as at press time.

Mr Abubakar is expected to be the main challenger to President Muhamamdu Buhari in next year's election.

