11 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Top State Officials Among Hundreds of Mourners At Kamaru's Funeral

Photo: Uhuru Kenyatta/ Twitter
Hundreds of mourners gathered at Muthithi Primary School for the burial of veteran musician Joseph Kamaru.
By Grace Gitau, Ndungu Gachane

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Muthithi Primary School in Murang'a County for the burial of veteran musician Joseph Kamaru who died last week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and Opposition Raila Odinga were among the senior leaders in attendance.

The burial was also dominated by more than 50 musicians most of whom were inspired by Mr Kamaru and interacted with him during his long career.

SECURITY SCREENING

Among the musicians in attendance were Epha Maina, Musaimo wa Njeri, Ken wa Maria, Mburu wa Wanja, Peter Kigia, Gachathi wa Thuo, Kamande wa Kioi, Ben Githae, Loise Kim and Shiru wa GP.

The funeral was also attended by political leaders including Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, lawmakers Mary Waithera (Maragua), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege. Other leaders present included Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

Earlier, there was commotion outside the gate as mourners protested the mandatory security screening.

COLOURFUL CAREER

Mr Kamaru performed during the wedding reception of President Kenyatta and his wife in 1990.

His colourful musical career saw him interact with the founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and retired President Daniel arap Moi.

He will be remembered for popularising the funky benga sounds and guitar riffin that was the signature of his later songs, influencing a generation of artists in central Kenya.

